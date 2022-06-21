NIA carries out raids in Pulwama, 4 OGWs arrested

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency on Monday carried out raids at multiple places in South Kashmir and arrested four alleged Overground workers of Jaish-e-Mohammad militant outfit.

According to a statement by the NIA, raids and arrests were made in connection with a related to firing on paramilitary CRPF by Militants in Chewa Kalan Pulwama.

“NIA conducted searches at seven locations in Pulwama (district) and arrested four accused in the case (RC-02/2022/NIA/JMU),” NIA said.

The case, it said, relates to the militant activities of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in South Kashmir, during which two militants were killed by security forces in a gun battle at Chewa Kalan, Pulwama, J&K on 11 amrch 2022. The killed militants were later identified as Aquib Mushtaq Bhat of Pulwama and Kamal Bhai of Pakistan. ‘The case was originally registered at PS, Pulwama as FIR no. 50/2022 dtd 11.03.2022 and was subsequently taken over by NIA on 08.04.2022.”

During the searches conducted today, NIA said, a large quantity of incriminating materials was seized.

Based on these searches, the NIA said, four accused persons namely Sahil Ahmed Khan alias Sohail son of Feroz Ahmed Khan, Jahangir Ahmed Dar son of Nazir Ahmed Dar, both residents of Gudoora, Pulwama, Shahid Ahmed Shergojri son of Mohammad Ramzan Shergozri of Ugragund, Pulwama and Inayat Gulzar Bhat son of Gulzar Ahmed Bhat of Pinglena have been arrested. “These four accused had harboured JeM (militants) active in South Kashmir and arranged transportation and logistics for them,” NIA said in the statement to GNS, adding, “They are also involved in radicalising impressionable local youth and motivating them to join (militant) groups.”

