Covid cases rise in J&K, doctors urge people to mask up

One Covid death, 19 cases in J&K

Srinagar: One Covid death was reported in Jammu and Kashmir while 19 fresh Covid cases were reported on Monday, an official bulletin said.

It said that 12 cases were detected in Kashmir division and seven in Jammu, taking the total positive cases to 454520.

It said that the Covid death was reported in Jammu.

The doctors advised people to mask up in the face of rise in the cases.

Head of Department Community Medicine at GMC Srinagar, Dr Muhammad Salim Khan, said that fever, sore throat, cough, body aches and chills are back in Kashmir, so stay alert and mask up in outdoors..

“COVID is back in Kashmir, (fever, sore throat, cough, body aches, chills) Stay Alert, Mask-up outdoors,” he tweeted.

Moreover, 12 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 08 from Jammu division and 04 from Kashmir division.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 4,797doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,31,87,675.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 454520 positive cases, 169 are Active Positive (107 in Jammu Division and 62in Kashmir Division), 449598 have recovered and 4753 have died; 2329 in Jammu division and 2424in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 25662863 test results available, 454520samples have tested positive and 25208343 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 6,988COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6593612 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 135persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 169in isolation and 168in home surveillance. Besides, 6588387 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that Jammu and Srinagar reported 05cases each, Kupwara reported 07cases, Udhampur and Samba reported 01case each while as no other district across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print