Srinagar: General Manager of Daily Aftab Newspaper, Ghulam Nabi, passed away on Monday. Nabi, who served the newspaper for more than four decades, breathed his last after brief illness this evening at SMHS Hospital, family sources said.

Kashmir Reader team extended condolences to the bereaved as well as entire Aftab family and beseech Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace and give forbearance to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

