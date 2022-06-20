Adequate arrangements for Amarnath Yatra: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said adequate arrangements have been made for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra as the administration was expecting a heavy footfall of the pilgrims.

He was speaking in this month’s Awaam Ki Awaaz’ programme wherein he also urged people to practice yoga for their holistic well-being and deepen a sense of connection between inner consciousness and the external world.

The holy yatra of Shri Amarnath Ji is commencing on June 30. The administration and the people of J-K are all set to welcome the devotees of Shri Amarnath Ji coming from across the country and abroad. Expecting a heavy footfall of yatris, adequate arrangements have been made this year, the Lt Governor said.

As a run-up to the upcoming International Day of Yoga on June 21 to be observed on the theme Yoga for Humanity’, the administration is conducting various awareness programmes to maximise the participation in yoga-related activities, he said.

Yoga is a rare scientific method that improves physical and mental strength, creates a crystallised center in the individual, helps in managing stress and promotes self-care, Sinha said.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for working tirelessly to make yoga an integral part of people’s lives.

Sinha also appreciated organisations and individuals for their active involvement in promoting yoga among the people in J-K.

The Lt Governor mentioned about Mohammad Tahir of Zakura Hazratbal, Srinahar, who is organizing free yoga training camps throughout the year in different districts of J-K.

Similarly, Shabir Ahmed Dar of Srinagar has been organising special yoga therapy camps since 2009 through his organisation Yoga Society of Kashmir, he added.

Sinha also enlisted the initiatives taken by the administration to establish yoga centres in the UT for promoting natural and healthy practices among the people.

This year, under the Fit India Movement, the Department of School Education is also celebrating Yoga Day on a large scale, he said.

The administration’s endeavour to ensure effective implementation of ‘One District One Product’ scheme across J-K remained another area of focus in this 15th edition of Awaam ki Awaaz’ programme, Sinha said.

Under the guidance of the prime minister, we are developing the potential of the districts as an export hub and changing their economic landscape, he said.

People associated with products like walnut, olive, lemon grass, etc can take advantage of this scheme by meeting the officers in the respective selected district. The Central Government is providing 35 per cent subsidy on the unit concerned and through this marketing platform will also be provided for these products, he added.

—PTI

