Srinagar,: One more militant has been killed taking toll to 2 in an ongoing encounter in Chandigam Lolab area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday.

Kashmir Police Zone tweeted, “One more militant killed (total 02). Heavy exchange of fire going on. Further details shall follow,”.

Earlier, IGP Kashmir in tweet said that one Pakistani militants has been killed, where as two to three LeT militants along with arrested one is trapped in the encounter.(GNS)

