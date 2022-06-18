30-yr-old man killed, another injured in Budgam accident

Budgam: A 30-year-old man was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident at Khansahib area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

An official said that an accident took place at Khansahib when a Tata mobile turned turtle near IPTS school, resulting in on spot death of one person and injuries to another.

He identified the deceased as Shabir Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Ahad of Kinoora.

He said the injured person was taken to a nearby Sub District Hospital (SDH) where from he has been shifted to SMHS hospital for specialized treatment—(KNO)

