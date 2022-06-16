Policeman injured in Bijbehara grenade attack: Police

Bijbehara: A policeman sustained minor splinter injuries in an explosion, caused by a hand grenade hurled by militants, here in Bijbehara town of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

“The policeman was rushed to the nearby sub-district hospital, where he was given preliminary treatment,” a senior police official from the area said, adding that the injured cop was stable.

The incident took place at about 8:30 PM Wednesday evening, near the Mughal garden in Bijbehara town, along the old national highway.

“There was a joint party of police and paramilitary CRPF men on duty near the Padshah Bagh Mughal garden in the town late evening when militants hurled a hand grenade at them,” the police official said.

He said that the grenade exploded on the road, and caused minor splinter injury to one of the policemen on duty.

Following the explosion the area was cordoned off and searches were being carried out to try and nab the attackers, who managed to flee owing to darkness.

“Searches are still going on. Traffic on the highway has been restored after being disrupted briefly,” the police official said.

He said that a case has been registered and investigation has been taken up into the matter. “The perpetrators will be identified soon,” the official said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print