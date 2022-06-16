25 Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: For the first time, daily Covid tally reached 25 in the recent months in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, an official bulletin said.
It said that 13 cases were detected in Jammu division and 12 in Kashmir division, taking the total positive cases to 454398.
Moreover, 11 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 4 from Jammu division and 7 from Kashmir division.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 2,816 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 23,15,67,29.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Jammu reported 13 cases and Srinagar reported 12 cases while no other district across Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.
The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.
It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.
