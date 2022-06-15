Langer reviews implementation of ABDP in J&K

Underlines importance of ABDP Programme for holistic development of backward areas of J&K

SRINAGAR: Secretary Planning Development and Monitoring Department, Dr Raghav Langer today chaired a meeting to review the implementation of Aspirational Block Development Programme (ABDP) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Director General, Economics & Statistics J&K, all District Development Commissioners of J&K, ABDP District Nodal Officers, Chief Planning Officers, and other concerned attended the meeting in person and through virtual mode.

The Secretary emphasized upon the importance of implementation of ABDP on the analogy of Aspirational District Programme in UT of J&K.

Dr Langer also underlined the importance of the ABDP Programme for holistic development of backward areas of J&K and said that the programme is an initiative towards equitable development and is expected to usher new era of development in the farthest and backward areas.

Under the programme, 44 Aspirational Blocks were selected from UT of Jammu & Kashmir based on their backwardness.

The meeting also discussed operational modalities for the programme wherein it was given out it is being implemented under the overall supervision of the District Development Commissioner (DDC) concerned. For smooth implementation of the programme, a Nodal Officer has been designated by the DDC.

The meeting was informed that for monitoring the progress of these 44 Aspirational Blocks, a Monitoring Framework had been developed which contains 61 Data Points-49 Key Performance Indicators.

These 44 Aspirational Blocks are being monitored through ABDP Dashboard prepared by NIC, J&K, on which data is uploaded on monitoring indicators on monthly basis.

The meeting also discussed the start of uploading the data on the Dashboard and was informed that ABDP Plans have been submitted by all the Districts for 44 blocks. However, ABDP plans have been reverted back for its updation in light of the objectives and guidelines of the programme.

On the occasion, Dr Langer directed concerned DDCs to submit the revised plans within two-days positively for finalization of ABDP Plan and release of Funds for undertaking necessary activities.

All the districts were also asked to resubmit Benchmark Certificate and Annexure of Benchmark Certificate duly signed by the concerned DDC besides uploading the data on the Dashboard for subsequent months.

During the meeting DDCs also put forth their suggestions and observed that the meeting has brought much clarity in understanding the Programme while assuring that ABDP plan shall be prepared as per the guidelines and submitted within the given timelines.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print