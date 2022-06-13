Isolated rains forecast as night temp drops in Kashmir

By on No Comment

Srinagar: Amid forecast for isolated rains in next 24 hours, minimum temperature decreased at most places in Kashmir Valley on Monday.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 15.8°C against 16.3°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was above normal by 1.5°C during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 13.2°C against 14.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.3°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 8.8°C against 10.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.6°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 13.2°C against 14.6°C on the previous night. It was 1.1°C above normal for the place in south Kashmir during this time of the season, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 7.5°C, same as on the previous night, the official said. While 8.8°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 1.3°C below normal for the famous place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 11.8°C against 11.3°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.8°C below normal for the district, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 28.1°C against 29.1°C on the previous night, the official said.

The temperature was 2.4°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 16.2°C, Batote recorded a low of 15.2°C while Bhadarwah had a minimum of 13.4°C, the official said. “Isolated light rain/ths over light rain/ths over Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours,” said the official regarding forecast for next 24 hours.

Isolated rains forecast as night temp drops in Kashmir added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.