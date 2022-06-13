Isolated rains forecast as night temp drops in Kashmir

Srinagar: Amid forecast for isolated rains in next 24 hours, minimum temperature decreased at most places in Kashmir Valley on Monday.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 15.8°C against 16.3°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was above normal by 1.5°C during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 13.2°C against 14.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.3°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 8.8°C against 10.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.6°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 13.2°C against 14.6°C on the previous night. It was 1.1°C above normal for the place in south Kashmir during this time of the season, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 7.5°C, same as on the previous night, the official said. While 8.8°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 1.3°C below normal for the famous place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 11.8°C against 11.3°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.8°C below normal for the district, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 28.1°C against 29.1°C on the previous night, the official said.

The temperature was 2.4°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 16.2°C, Batote recorded a low of 15.2°C while Bhadarwah had a minimum of 13.4°C, the official said. “Isolated light rain/ths over light rain/ths over Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours,” said the official regarding forecast for next 24 hours.

