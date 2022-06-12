LeT militant Adil Parray killed in brief shootout in Srinagar: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: LeT militant Adil Parray was killed in brief shootout in Kreesbal Palpora area of outskirts of Srinagar district on Sunday.

On the behalf of IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, The Kashmir Police Zone tweeted, ” LeT militant Adil Parray of Ganderbal who was involved in killing of 02 JKP personnel Gh Hassan Dar in Sangam & Saifulla Qadri in Anchar Soura and injuring a 9 year old girl, killed in a chance encounter with a small team of Police,”.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said that I have quoted his name several times as he was behind many killings and a important asset for LeT.(GNS)

