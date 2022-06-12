Keeping an eye on those trying to trigger communal violence: BJP Min

Jammu: Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday appealed to people, especially Muslims, to maintain peace amid widespread protests over recent controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by two BJP leaders.

The Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment also said the government and police are keeping an eye on those trying to trigger communal violence in the country.

“The BJP has already taken action against the two leaders and therefore, there is no need for an agitation. People need to maintain calm,” Athawale told reporters here.

Without naming Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, who made the controversial remarks on the Prophet, he said whatever had happened was not in good taste as the sentiments of people were hurt.

Sharma has since been suspended by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while Jindal has been expelled.

“There was a communal flare-up in the aftermath of (the demolition of) the Babri masjid. Then the issue was amicably resolved by the Supreme Court…. We appeal to both the communities to exercise restraint and maintain peace as was the case after the court verdict on the Ram temple,” Athawale said.

He said since the saffron party has already taken action against the two leaders, people need to overcome the hurt sentiments for the overall welfare of the society.

Asked whether there are deliberate attempts to trigger communal tension in the country, the Union minister said the Centre is alive to the situation and is investigating all the incidents.

“The government and police have their eyes on the elements trying to create communal tension and will act in accordance with law,” he added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print