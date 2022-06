Ganderbal: A woman was killed and three other injured after lightning struck on their mudhut at Wanghat forests in Kangan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, official said on Saturday.

An official said that a woman was killed and three other injured when lightning struck at Wanghat forests in Kangan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Official identified woman as Gulshana Begum, wife of Bilal Ahmad Pashtooni, a resident of Wangath—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print