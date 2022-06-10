JK Govt winds up ‘stationery department’

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council has approved the proposal to wind up the department of stationery and office supplies, an official spokesman said here on Thursday.

The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, approved the proposal of winding up the Department of Stationery and Office Supplies, the spokesman said.

The decision has been taken in consideration of the fact that the General Financial Rules 2017, mandate the purchase of common use goods and services from the public procurement portal Government e-Marketplace (GeM), the spokesman said.

“Accordingly, all departments are making purchases through the GeM Portal, thus making the Department of Stationery and Office Supplies defunct and non-functional.

“Presently, the Department has two stationery depots each at Jammu/Srinagar and 12 sub depots at Doda, Kathua, Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur, Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Kupwara, Pulwama, Leh and Kargil,” he added.

The Department has a sanctioned strength of five gazetted officers, 113 non-gazetted officials and 52 class IV employees.

The Administrative Council decided to close the Department and transfer its infrastructure and manpower to other government departments, as per need, for their optimal utilization.

Earlier, the Department of stationery and office supplies was the nodal agency for procurement of stationery/paper and binding items for its onwards supply to all the government and semi government departments.

PTI

