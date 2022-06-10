Budgam youth found dead under mysterious circumstances

Budgam: A youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Surasyar area of Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday .

An official that a body of youth was found at Surasyar during night hours and was brought to sub district hospital Chadoora where doctors declared him dead.

He identified the youth as Latief Ahmad Teli son of Abdul Ahad Teli, a resident of Dadompora Chadoora. An official said that police has taken cognizance of the incident and initiated investigation.

Body will be handed over to family for last rites after postmartem,he added—(KNO)

