57-Year-Old Man’s Body Found In Bemina Srinagar

Srinagar: Body of a 57-year-old man was recovered in Bemina area of central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Thursday.

Reports said that the body was recovered at Abu Bakar Housing colony Bemina Srinagar. On being informed, a police team reached the spot and took the body into its possession.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Ashraf Malik (57) son of Mohammad Sultan Malik, a resident of Housing Colony Bemina.

A police official said recovery of the body and said that proceedings under 174 CrpC have been initiated in this regard.(GNS)

