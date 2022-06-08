NC expresses dismay over appointment of JKPSC chairman

Srinagar: The National Conference on Tuesday expressed dismay over the appointment of a retired IAS officer as chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC), saying the way the locals of the union territory were being disempowered at every level was unfortunate and a matter of concern.

The party said it is a rare sight to spot a local Kashmiri in higher administrative posts in the UT.

The appointment of a retired IAS officer as chairman of the JKPSC is another step towards systematic downsizing of locals from the J-K administration. The way the locals of J-K are being disempowered at every level is unfortunate and a matter of concern, NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said.

He said it was surprising that the LG administration could not find a capable person from J-K to lead the JKPSC.

What is forcing them to bring a person here from outside who does not know about the topography, history or the sentiments of J-K. This is total injustice with the locals, he said.

The non-local bureaucratic system is so strong in J-K that every department has them. Our chief secretary, DGP, heads of departments, DCs, SSPs over 90 per cent of the heads of departments are non-locals. Do you want to show that you do not trust the local officers? he added.

Appointing an Andhra cadre officer as JKPSC chairman is another step in the direction of alienating locals in their own land, Dar said.

With the Jammu and Kashmir cadre of the All India Services having ceased to exist, the doors of power corridors have permanently closed for locals in the bureaucratic setup.

Previously only 50 percent of its all India service officers were direct recruits chosen through UPSC exams, the other half came from Kashmir Administrative Services officers who were promoted into All India services, he said.

The NC spokesperson said with J-K losing its status unconstitutionally and undemocratically the ratio of locals in the bureaucracy has reduced to 33 per cent.

Both the state and the central government in previous decades have strived to maintain the balance. The present government has chosen not to be sensitive to the issues of JK. The measure has affected the development activities as well.

It is very imperative for the GOI to make amends to this rule and ensure 70 per cent of the all India service officers in JK are locals. The measure will give a sense of entitlement to locals, he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor on Saturday appointed retired IAS officer Satish Chandra as Chairman, Public Service Commission. He will hold the position till he attains the age of sixty-two years. PTI

