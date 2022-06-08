Lamp Lighting Ceremony held at College of Nursing, BGSBU

Rajouri: The lamp lighting and oath-taking ceremony for the BSc Nursing students of the College of Nursing was held at Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri.

Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, IAS was the Chief Guest and SSP Rajouri Mohd Aslam was Guest of honour on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Akbar Masood, Vice-Chancellor of the University said that the lamp lighting ceremony formally recognizes the students’ entry into the nursing profession. Prof. Akbar mentioned that It is a momentous occasion in the life of every student who is entering into the nursing profession. The Vice-Chancellor advised the nursing students to maintain the highest standards of their profession and inculcate a sense of empathy and commitment.

The Vice-Chancellor said, “It is an honour for me to be among this beautiful audience who has gathered here. Today’s ceremony is a tribute to Florence Nightingale- The Lady with the Lamp. This ritual signifies lighting others’ candles without depriving yourself of any flame. Today you pledge something that Florence Nightingale pledged before God and community and upheld it to eternity”.

Prof. Akbar Masood, congratulated the Principal of the college, Dr Titi Xavier Principal and Associate Dean Nursing colleges , faculty and students on achieving this milestone and assured full support to them.

The ceremony commenced with the procession of the students which was followed by a prayer song by the College choir. All dignitaries present on the dice lit the Florence Nightingale lamp and passed on the luminosity to the Nursing students. The principal of the college administered the oath to the novice nurses.

Prof Iqbal Parwez, Dean of Academic Affairs, Mohammad Ishaq, Registrar, Deans and Associate Deans of various Schools and Suneet Gupta, OSD Nursing Colleges were present during the event.

