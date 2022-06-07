Suspected militant arrested with IED in Doda

Jammu: A suspected militant was arrested Monday, along with an improvised explosive device (IED), from his house in Doda district of Jammu, a senior police officer said.

The arrest and recovery of the IED followed busting of a module run by local Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant Mohammad Amin alias Khubaib , who is presently operating from Pakistan and making desperate attempts to revive militancy in Chenab valley region.

Irshad Ahmad was arrested during a joint search operation by police, army and CRPF in Dhandal-Kastigarh area of Doda district, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said.

He said the search operation, which was launched on specific information, also led to the recovery of an IED, a mobile phone and other incriminating material from the house of the arrested suspect.

A case under various sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substance Act has been registered at Doda police station, the ADGP said, adding investigation of the case is going on and more arrests and recoveries are expected at the disclosure by Irshad.

On June 4, police worked out a case related to low-intensity IED explosion outside a court complex in Udhampur district with the arrest of LeT militant Mohammad Ramzan Sohil of Ramban and his two associates, Khurshed Ahmad and Nisar Ahmad Khan of Doda, who were working at the behest of Khubaib.

The blast in March had left one person dead and 14 others injured.

It is evident that Khubaib is making desperate attempts to revive militancy in Chenab valley region (comprising Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar districts) by alluring local youths into militancy, and run terror modules for carrying out attacks in Jammu province, the ADGP said. PTI

