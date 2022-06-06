Qatar, Kuwait summon Indian envoys

Doha: Qatar and Kuwait on Sunday summoned India’s Ambassadors and handed over to them protest notes on what the Gulf countries called categorical “rejection and condemnation” of the controversial remarks of a BJP leader against Prophet Mohammed.

Seeking to defuse a diplomatic row, a spokesperson of the Indian Embassy in Qatar said that the “Ambassador conveyed that the tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements.”

The spokesperson said that Indian Ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal had a meeting in the Foreign Office in which concerns were raised with regard to some offensive tweets by individuals in India denigrating the religious personality.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is currently visiting Qatar and on Sunday he met Qatar’s Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani here.

Earlier, Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the State, handed the note to the Ambassador of the Republic of India, the ministry said in a statement.

It welcomed the statement issued by the ruling party in India in which it announced the suspension of the party’s leader and said Qatar is expecting a public apology and immediate condemnation of these remarks from the Government of India.

Meanwhile, the Kuwait Foreign Ministry said that the Indian Ambassador to Kuwait was on Sunday summoned and handed over an official protest note by the Assistant Secretary of State for Asia Affairs expressing kuwait’s “categorical rejection and condemnation” of the statements issued by an official of the ruling party against the Prophet.

The ministry welcomed the statement issued by the ruling party in India, in which it announced the suspension of the leader.

The controversial remarks also sparked a Twitter trend in the Arab world calling for a boycott of Indian products.

Qatar Foreign Ministry in its statement said that allowing such Islamophobic remarks to continue without punishment, constitutes a grave danger to the protection of human rights and may lead to further prejudice and marginalisation, which will create a cycle of violence and hate.

The note indicated that more than two billion Muslims across the world follow the guidance of Prophet Mohammed, whose message came as a message of peace, understanding and tolerance, and a beacon of light that Muslims all over the world follow.

Qatar reaffirmed its full support for the values of tolerance, coexistence and respect for all religions and nationalities, where such values distinguish Qatar’s global friendships and its relentless work to contribute to the establishment of international peace and security, the statement added.

PTI

