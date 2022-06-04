Vikar, Monga served show-cause notice for missing party’s ‘Nav Sankalp Shivir’

Jammu: Infighting in the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) refuses to die down. The party on Friday issued show-cause notices to two former legislators, who are believed to have close ties with Ghulam Nabi Azad, for not attending the party’s ‘Nav Sankalp Shivir’ at Patnitop.

As per party insiders, two separate notices were served to former MLA Vikar Rasool Wani and former MLC G N Monga for attending a private party in Srinagar instead of the Congress’s official programme in Patnitop.

The Congress leaders were asked to clear their position in two weeks to save themselves from any disciplinary action.

The JKPCC had organised a Nav Sankalp Shivir where senior party leaders, former ministers, former legislators, PCC office bearers, DCC Presidents, and heads of front outfits were invited.

The shivir was supervised by AICC in charge of J&K Affairs Rajani Patil. However, none from former Chief Minister Gulam Nabi Azad’s camp attended the meeting.

Sources said that some leaders from the Azad group camped in Srinagar and held a private lunch party, which mocked the party’s programme at Patnitop.

This is not the first time that the Azad and Mir groups have fought against each other. Earlier, 24 leaders including former ministers, former legislators and office bearers of Ghulam Nabi Azad group revolted against the PCC chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir and resigned from their organisational posts. KNO

