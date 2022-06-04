Teacher of a few days, who left a lasting impression

It was not too long ago that Miss Bisma Jan, from Kuchmullah Tral, B Tech in Computer Science and Engineering from Kashmir University, made an entry into the teaching world of primary classes at our school. When she started, she had just enough enthusiasm, skills and abilities as everyone else in the teaching staff. I remember the first week of her teaching – it is so vivid in my mind – in which she said to me, “You are the best in the teaching line and my favourite, Headmaster Irshad Ahmad!”

Later, she gave a speech at a quiz competition in which she said students should come out of their shells and that they can change the world. She was sure that the abilities in students, along with discipline, can raise them to the top ranks of academic and professional careers. She had another great side: she was most polite towards students in language and handling. Even before she started her teaching career, she took part in student activities and events. She would exhort students that they can excel with just their ‘common sense’.

On the day of a ‘dough kneading competition’, when I made my announcement before the audience, I pronounce the word ‘dough’ wrongly. She corrected me, telling me that it is pronounced as ‘doh’. I think Miss Bisma Jan was a powerful influence on our female teaching staff at the elementary level. Most of them were too shy to express themselves. Bisma Jan taught everyone self-expression. One day, she got all of the students to participate in a clay modelling contest. I, as an observer, saw that she didn’t miss any opportunity to teach them everything. I summed up in those 2-hours that Bisma Jan has an excellent career ahead of her as a teacher.

She was good in art and drawing. When I saw some of her posters, they were creative and innovative in every sense. Her academic record was also excellent with 76% marks in B Tech and a Rs 1 lakh scholarship. She made a great contribution to the University of Kashmir by designing a useful software. I’ve had some of the best teachers in our school. Personality and the desire to help students to succeed are qualities that l admired most, especially in the male teaching staff, but among the female teaching staff Bisma Jan was just amazing.

She did her best to make students understand what they were learning. She would also seek out even the smallest problems of the school and try to fix them. I salute her honesty, compassion, and they way of treating and helping students. Bism Jan, you deserve huge applause from every teacher of our school.

The writer is the headmaster of a school in Tral. [email protected]

