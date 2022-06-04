Four killed, 7 injured after cab rolls down the road in Poonch

Poonch: Four person were killed while seven were critically when a cab rolled down the road in Poonch’s Saujiyan valley.

Officials said that a Tata Sumo (JK14A-3699) rolled down the road in Barari nallah in Saujiyan village.

“One person got killed on the spot while 10 others received injuries. All were shifted from the site of accident to Sub District Hospital Saujiyan,” officials said adding that one of the injured succumbed to injuries in SDH Mandi.

Later, eight injured were referred to District Hospital Poonch where two more succumbed to injuries taking toll to four.

Seven passengers are injured with most among them are critical, he said.

Deputy SP Headquarters Poonch, Mohammad Nawaz said that the tragic accident took place when the cab fell from a height on Saujiyan road. He confirmed the death of four persons.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Sadiq (52) son of Ali Bahadur resident of Gagriyan, Shabana Kouser (10) daughter of Mehraj Din, Munira Begum (32) wife of Ghulam Rasool and Abdul Ahad (61) son of Ahmeda Lone.

The Injured include Mohammad Ibrahim (34) son of Ghulam Rasool, Ghulam Rasool (32) son of Mohammad Majeed, Sajjad Ahmed (29) son of Mohammad Shafi, Zeeshan Ahmed (27) son of Mumtaz Ahmed, Sarba Begum (52) wife of Abdul Ahad, Habibulah (56) son of Ahmeda Lone and Layaqit Ali (22) son of Shoket Hussain—(KNO)

