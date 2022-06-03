Militants fire upon 2 non-local labourers, 1 dies

Budgam: Dilkhush of Bihar, who was working as a labourer at a brick kiln, died of gunshot injuries after militants fired upon two non-local labourers on Thursday in Magraypora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
A senior police officer said that the militants opened fire this evening in Magraypora upon two non-local labourers, one of whom suffered a bullet wound in the hand and the other in his shoulder.
Both were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, the officer added. One of the labourers was shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar.
Medical Superintendent of SMHS hospital, Dr Kanwaljeet Singh, said that the non-local labourer succumbed to the injuries at the hospital.
Soon after the attack, the area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.
