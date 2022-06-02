Shopian Blast: Police says nature of blast being investigated

Srinagar,: Police on Thrusday clarified that the nature of blast in which three army soldiers were injured is being investigated.

From its earlier statement that injuries were caused by accidental grenade blast, the police says that investigations are underway to find out nature of the blast which could either be an IED explosion or grenade blast etc.

” A blast took place inside a private hired vehicle at Sedow, Shopian. 03 soldiers injured & shifted to Hospital. Nature & source (blast due to grenade or already planted IED inside vehicle or malfunctioning of battery) of blast being investigated & will be shared,” IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

A senior police officer told GNS that the final word will come from experts.(GNS)

