Man shot at in Shopian

Srinagar: A civilian was fired upon by unknown gunmen suspected to be militants on Wednesday evening in Chidren Ahgan Shopian area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.
A top Police officer said that a local namely Farooq Ahmad resident of Chidren was fired upon by militants this evening in Chidren area.
He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Soon after the attack the whole area was cordoned off to nab the attackers. More details will follow soon.
This is the second attack since yesterday after a female teacher was shot dead inside a government school in Kulgam. Her killing drew strong outrage with Kashmiri Pandits hitting the streets at several places in the Valley. They demanded shifting to safer locations in view of the series of targeted attacks on minorities by militants in Kashmir. Last month saw several killings including that of a Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat inside his office in Chadoora area of Budgam. In the same district, a woman TV artist was shot dead inside her home by militants in Husrhroo village of Budgam.