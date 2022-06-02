Div Com, DHSK review Amarnath Yatra preparedness

SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K. Pole and Director Health Services, Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather today took a detailed review of Amarnath Yatra preparedness via Baltal route and Ganderbal.

Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shyambir, CMO Ganderbal Dr Afroza Shah, Nodal Officer Yatra DHSK Dr Arshad Rafi, BMO Kangan Dr Zahoor Ahmad along with various other divisional and district level officers and officials were present on the occasion.

The day long review-cum-inspection started from Transit Camp Manigam, Kangan and ended at Holy Cave wherein the Divisional Commissioner took stock of ongoing Amarnath Yatra preparedness which is going to commence from June 30.

He visited all major medical aid centres and Baltal Base Camp hospital and expressed satisfaction over the ongoing works like infrastructure, logistics, medical equipment and in advance deputed human resources working with utmost dedication to establish health care facilities as per the guidelines and directions from higher authorities.

Director Health Services Kashmir and DC Ganderbal appraised the Div Com that all ongoing works in terms of health care services are in pace as per the directions and shall be delivering advanced health care services as per the level of hospital assigned en route.

During the visit, Dr M A Rather also appraised the Div Com Kashmir that authorization has been vetted for the establishment of 70 bedded DRDO hospital at Baltal Base Camp that shall be a boon in terms of providing advanced health care services to the pilgrims in any kind of medical emergency.

The Director while appreciating the efforts of CMO Ganderbal and her whole health team associated with the Yatra, stressed to work with utmost zeal and dedication and ensure all directions related to health care delivery are in place as per the guidelines well before deadline.

DHSK while instructing CMO Ganderbal and her team for regular monitoring of specific works also emphasized the importance of the timely establishment of residential facilities at all the sites as well.

