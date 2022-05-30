2 JeM militants trapped in encounter in Pulwama: IGP

Says killer of cop Reyaz Ahmad among the trapped
Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district on Sunday, police said.
Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that two Jaish-i-Muhammad militants including killer of cop Reyaz Ahmad are trapped in the ongoing encounter at Pulwama.
On the behalf of IGP Kashmir, The Kashmir Police Zone tweeted, “02 local militants of outfit JeM trapped in encounter including killer of our Martyr Constable Reyaz Ahmad. JeM militant Abid Shah had killed our unarmed colleague on 13/5/22.”
Based on a specific input about the presence of militants in the Gundipora area of Pulwama in south Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the security forces personnel drawing retaliation.
The exchange of fire was going on, the official said, adding there were no reports of any casualty on either side so far.