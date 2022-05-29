Seven Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: Seven Covid cases were detected in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, an official bulletin said.

It said that six cases were reported in Jammu division and one in Kashmir division, taking the total positive cases to 454234.

Moreover,07 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals; 06 from Jammu division and 01 from Kashmir division.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 7,786doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,30,41,290.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 454234 positive cases, 63 are Active Positive (45in Jammu Division and 18 in Kashmir Division), 449419 have recovered and 4752 have died; 2328 in Jammu division and 2424in Kashmir division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the bulletin said that Jammu reported six cases and Srinagar reported one case while no other district across Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.

