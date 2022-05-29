CISF Head Constable, Posted at Baghlihar Power Project, Sustains Injuries After Colleague Opens Fire

Srinagar: A head constable posted at Baghlihar Power Project sustained injuries after a colleague opened fire during a ‘general briefing’ this afternoon, official sources said.

They said that a CISF Inspector Suraj Kumar today lodged a written report, maintaining in it that during a general briefing of personnel an accused namely Danesh Malha with criminal intention to kill jawans present (in the briefing) opened fire.”

“A Head Constable namely Surinder Kumar sustained injuries before the accused was overpowered by other personnel and his weapon snatched”, they said adding the injured was taken DH Ramban for treatment.”

Confirming it, a police official said that a case has been regidtered in this regard for further investigations.(GNS)

