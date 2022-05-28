PM Modi, Rahul grieved

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish over the road accident in Ladakh in which seven army personnel lost their lives and said all possible assistance is being given to those affected.

Seven Army soldiers were killed and 19 others injured in the Tuktuk sector of Ladakh on Friday when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river, Army officials said.

The accident took place at around 9 am at a place that is around 25 km from Thoise, they said.

“Anguished by the bus accident in Ladakh in which we have lost our brave army personnel,” Modi said in a tweet.

“My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being given to the affected,” he said.

According to the officials, 26 soldiers were on their way from the transit camp in Partapur to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif when the accident took place.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also expressed sadness over the death of Army soldiers in Ladakh and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

“Extremely saddened to hear of the tragic accident with Indian Army personnel in Ladakh. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and wishes for the speedy recovery of our injured soldiers,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “Deeply shocked at the news of the terrible tragedy leading to loss of lives of our brave hearts serving mother India in difficult terrain. Our heartfelt condolences to their family and loved ones.”

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also said the death of seven soldiers in Turtuk sector is very painful and paid her tributes to them. She also wished a speedy recovery to the injured. PTI

