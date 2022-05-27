Two LeT militants killed in Soura Gunfight, searches on: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar:Two militants of Lashkar-i-Toiba were killed in a predawn gunfight with the police in Soura area of Srinagar district on Friday, officials said.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar while confirming that two LeT militants were killed in Soura.

Kumar further said that four LeT militants have been killed in less than 10 hours in twin operations including those whose were involved in killing of an atrist Amreen bhat.

Earlier, two LeT militants were killed in a overnight gunfight in Awantipora.

Pertinently a cop was killed in Soura area on 24th May by unknown gunmen suspected to be militants.(GNS)

