10 arrested for stone throwing in Srinagar

Srinagar: Police in Srinagar have arrested 10 persons involved in “hooliganism, rioting, anti-national sloganeering and stone-pelting” outside JKLF chief Yasin Malik’s house in Maisuma area of Srinagar before the Delhi court sentenced him for life imprisonment.
A police spokesperson said raids were conducted at many places previous night during which 10 accused persons including the key accused were arrested.
“However, other accused persons involved in the commission of crime are being identified and will be booked soon under relevant law,” it said.
The police said that no attempt of creating law and order situation in the valley will be tolerated and all mischievous attempts of provoking law and order situation by vested interests will be treated with full force of law.
“People especially youth, are once again appealed not to indulge in any such activities which have the potential of destroying their career and troubling their families,” it added.