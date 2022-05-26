Verdict to fuel more alienation: PAGD

Srinagar: The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD on Wednesday said the court verdict announcing life imprisonment to JKLF chief Yasin Malik is a setback to the efforts for peace.
“Life imprisonment given to Yaseen Malik is unfortunate and a setback to the efforts for peace. We are afraid that this will further compound the uncertainties in the region and will only fuel more alienation and separatist feelings,” said PAGD spokesperson MY Tarigami in a statement.
He said that NIA court has delivered its verdict but not justice.
“The triumphalism being displayed by the BJP and the corporate media is bound to prove counterproductive. We suggest that Yaseen Malik should avail all legal opportunities to contest this verdict,” the PAGD added.
