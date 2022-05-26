BJP welcomes Delhi court verdict against Malik

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Wednesday welcomed the Delhi court’s order awarding life imprisonment to JKLF chairman Yasin Malik in a militancy funding case, saying that the separatist leader deserved it for the sins committed against the people and the country .

Raina also lashed out at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for speaking against the verdict and said militants are no friends with anyone as is evident that thousands of Muslims, along with members of minority communities like Pandits and Sikhs, were killed by Pakistan-sponsored militants.

He (Malik) himself pleaded guilty before the NIA court which has now awarded him the life sentence. We welcome the decision of our judiciary which has always acted in an impartial manner, the BJP leader said.

Raina said there is hardly any family in Kashmir which had not been affected by terrorism. He (Malik) was a sympathiser of Pakistan and its sponsored militancy. He had committed sins against the people and the country, he said.

He criticised mainstream leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, including former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and said they are sympathizing with Malik, ignoring the fact that the terrorists were involved in killings of a large number of innocent Muslims, besides minority community members.

Raina said the police will take care of those who have come on the roads in Srinagar to protest the court verdict against Malik. PTI

