Militants shoot dead policeman, injure daughter in Srinagar

Srinagar: A policeman was killed and his minor daughter was injured when militants fired at them outside their home in Srinagar’s Soura area on Tuesday, police said.

The slain constable was identified as Saifullah Qadri son of Mohammad Syed Qadri of Malik Sahib in Soura.

He was shifted to nearby SKIMS Soura in a critical condition where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

Senior Doctor Dr G H Yatoo told GNS that the cop was brought dead to the hospital while his daughter is said to be stable.

At the time of the attack, police said, he was leaving home to take his daughter to hospital for treatment.

He is the third policeman to be killed in Kashmir this month. Early this month, a police constable was shot dead by militants in Pulwama when he was outside his home to drop his child to the school.

“Qadri and his daughter were shifted to the nearby SKIMS hospital, where he succumbed to injuries,” the official added. The child suffered a bullet injury in her right hand and is out of danger.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range) Vijay Kumar expressed grief over the killing and said police teams have been sent to adjoining areas to nab the culprits. “We will soon get them,” he said.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the wreath laying ceremony of the slain policeman, he said that militants showed the most inhuman face by killing the unarmed policeman and injuring his minor daughter.

“We lost the policeman who was unarmed. What was the fault of his daughter who suffered injuries and is being treated at the hospital,” he added.

The IGP said that police will soon identify the attackers and kill them.

Kumar said that militants have been attacking the unarmed policemen who are on leave. “The families of militants should also condemn today’s act in which the minor girl of the policeman was injured,” he said.

On May 7, militants shot dead a policeman at Aiwa bridge, close to the Anchar locality, while another policeman was shot dead in Pulwama district on May 13.

