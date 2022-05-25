8 JeM militant associates arrested in Awantipora: Police

Srinagar: Police on Tuesday said they busted a Jaish-e-Mohammad module by arresting eight militant associates in Awantipora area of Pulwama.
A police official said that on a specific input, several suspects were arrested and further leads were developed that lead Police and security forces to bust a module of Jaish-e-Mohammad operating in Awantipora.
It said that incriminating materials including ammunition were recovered from their possession.
The arrested were identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Dar son of Bashir Ahmad Dar, Ishfaq Ahmad Dar son of Ab Rasheed Dar, Manzoor Ahmad Dar son of Bashir Ahmad Dar all residents of Wagad, Fayaz Ahmad Rather son of Mohd Rajab Rather resident of Pastuna, Shabir Ahmad Rather son of Sanaullah Rather resident of Syedabad Pastuna, Mohd Latief Rather son of Asadullah Rather resident of Syedabad Pastuna, Sheeraz Ahmad Mir son of Gh Mohd Mir resident of Aripal and Waseem Ahmad Bhat son of Ab Gani Bhat resident of Pastuna.
A vehicle used in the commission of the crime has also been seized, police added.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested militant associates were involved in providing shelter, logistics and transportation of arms and ammunition to two active militants of JeM namely Asif Sheikh resident of Monghama and Ajaz Bhat resident of Syedabad Pastuna Tral.
In this connection, a case vide FIR No. 75/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Tral and further investigation is in progress.