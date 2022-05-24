2 Persons Die in Road Mishap in Rafiabad Baramulla

Srinagar:: At least two persons have reportedly died in a fatal road mishap at Rafiabad area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district this evening.

Local sources said that an accident involving a sumo and a bike took place this evening at Trekpora Rafiabad, leaving at least three persons injured.

Two of the injured persons, as per initial reports, have succumbed and have been identified as Ajaz Ahmad khan son of Manzoor Ahmad Khan, resident of Khanmoh Rafiabad and Danish Nabi Sheikh son of Ghulam Nabi Sheikh, resident of Pathoosa Rafiabad.

The injured person identified as Adil Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Ahmad Bhat, resident of Pathoosa Rafiabad is under treatment at District Hospital Baramulla.

Meanwhile a police official has also confirmed the death of two persons in the accident. (GNS)

