Two day Int. conference on contemporary business trends begins at NIT Srinagar

‘Become job creators rather than job seekers’: Secretary (ARI) JK Govt to students

Srinagar: Two-day international conference on contemporary business trends in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)’s Young Indians (Yi) began Saturday at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.

The conference is being organized by Department of Humanities, Social Science and Management, and its inaugural session was presided over by Amit Sharma, Secretary, Administrative Reforms Inspections (ARI) Training and Grievances Department Government of J&K.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Guest Amit Sharma said the past two years were challenging for the business community at regional, national and international levels.

“The impact of the COVID-19 is being felt by all businesses across the globe and it also helped us to overhaul our system, Sharma said.

He exhorted students to become job creators rather than job seekers. There is a need for determination, not money, to become successful game changers in society,” Sharma said.

Sharma said they will soon ink a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NIT Srinagar and ARI Trainings and Grievances Department Government of J&K.

Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said during the last few years, the economic landscape changed drastically around the world due to the Covid19 pandemic.

Prof. Sehgal said the recent union budget had addressed this issue and bridged a gap between industry and educational spaces.

“This conference will present a blend of rigorously researched papers and live discussions with industry experts. It will also focus on emerging issues in the new world of business,” he said.

On the occasion, Dr. Rahul Mirchandani, MD, and CEO of Aries Agro and Co-Convener ICCBT 2022 said the conference is aimed to aware participants of contemporary business trends and their impacts on the global economy.

“In the middle of the pandemic, we organized a two-week intense internship for NIT Srinagar students at Mumbai. During which they got exposure to various industries at country’s financial capital,” he said.

Dr. Mirchandani said the delegation of 35 students from across India participated in Dubai Expo 2020, in which 10 were alone from Jammu and Kashmir. They were exposed to various innovations from 120 countries around the globe,” he said.

He also expressed his gratitude to Director NIT for connecting his students to his team. We will continue to work together so that our students will be provided exposure to the industries, he said.

In his message, Institute’s Registrar Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said the international conference will act as a vibrant platform for young researchers and other participants. We will host more such conferences in the future also,” he said.

In his keynote address, Prof Zillur Rehman from IIT Roorkee said the only thing permanent is change and the world of business especially after the covid19 pandemic has seen a tremendous change.

“The pandemic was about adaptation, nobody predicted it and everyone tried their best they could to survive.”Now it is not about adaptation but transformation,” he said.

Dr. Tahir Ahmad Wani, Dr. Sumaira Jan, Dr. Nufazil Altaf Dr. Mohd Rafiq Teli are organizing secretaries of the conference, while Dr. Jaya Shrivastava Dr. Nasir Faried Butt as co-coordinators, and Dr. Fouzia Jan Dr. Shahid Lone from organizing team. An introductory note about the conference was delivered by Mr. Tahir Ashraf Dar.

In his special address, Dean Research & Consultancy, Prof. (Dr.) M.F Wani said there is a need for effective collaboration between academia and industry. It can prove potential for boosting our economy and transforming the growth of the country, he said.

Dean Academics Affairs, Prof. Najeeb-ud-Din said the COVID-19 pandemic has not only brought unprecedented challenges to the global business but forced people to rethink the future trends and innovation trajectories.

Prof. Abdul Liman, HOD, Department of HSS&M said delivered a welcome address and stated conference aims to enable to reflect, deliberate, and suggest necessary and desired measures in the present challenging business scenario.

A formal vote of thanks was presented by Dr. Mohammad Rafiq Teli. He expressed his gratitude to the guest expert and all participants, for making the conference successful.

Dr. Teli also thanked partner institutions including SPJIMR (S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research), R A Podar College of Commerce & Economics, Mumbai (Autonomous), ITM Business School, Mumbai Ramnarain Ruia Autonomous College Disruptive School of Business, for supporting in organizing this conference.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print