Militant killed along LoC in Tangdhar: Police

Srinagar: A heavily armed militant was killed along Line of Control in Tangdhar village of Kupwara on Friday, a police official said.

It said that an infiltration bid was foiled in Tangdhar village and troops killed one militant from whom a large cache of narcotics, arms and ammunition were recovered.

The official said that at about 900 hours, a group of heavily armed militants attempted to infiltrate in Tangdhar village of Kupwara.

It said the militants were challenged by the troops deployed on LoC. However, the militants opened fire on the troops which retaliated effectively resulting in the killing of a militant on the spot.

Police said that the other militant is believed to have got injured and escaped from the spot. The search is going on to trace him.

The killed militant’s body has been recovered and the ID card recovered from his possession identified him as Muhammad Nazeer resident of Athmuqam area of Pakistan Administered Kashmir.

“Huge cache of narcotic substances and arms/ammunition including 10 packets of Heroin, 02 AK rifles, 02 AK magazines, 02 Pistols and 04 Pistol magazines have been recovered from his possession,” police said.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered FIR at Police Station Karnah and further investigation is in progress.

