Government Nursing College, GMC Baramulla celebrates “International Nurses Day”

Srinagar: The Govt. Nursing College, GMC Baramulla celebrated “International Nurses Day” on 21st

May 2022 to commemorate the birth anniversary of “Florence Nightingale” The Founder of modern Nursing.

The event held today focused on the theme of International Nurses Day-2022 that is “Nurses-A Voice to lead- Invest in Nursing and Respect Rights to Secure Global Health”

Dr. Nisar Ahmad Dar (Associate Prof/ Chairperson of Medical Edu. Unit GMC Baramula) was the Chief Guest of the event. While addressing the participants Dr Nissar said, “Nursing is a Noble Profession that requires dedication, compassion, love and care towards patients”, and he also assured that the concerned authority of GMC Baramulla will provide the full support for the complete establishment of Nursing College Baramulla”.

Mr Sheikh Abid Manzoor-KAS (Chief

Accounts Officer, GMC Baramulla) was the Guest of Honor cum Co-Patron of this program. Dr. Javaid Iqbal (Medical Superintendent, GMC Baramulla) was the Special Guest of this event.

Dr. Dilshada Wani (Vice-Principal Govt. Nursing College, GMC, Baramulla) was the Organizing Chairperson of this event. Dr Dilshada, during her address, said that Nurses should focus on their skill enhancement and impart discipline in order to maintain the standard of this noble profession. She also added that the entire faculty of Govt. Nursing College Baramulla work hard as a team for maintaining high standards of nursing, & organized the different labs for the benefits of students so that they can achieve the practical skills.

Mr. Arshid Nazir Shah (Asst. Professor, GNC Baramulla) & Mr. Javaid Ahmad Mir (Tutor, GNC Baramulla) were the Organizing Secretaries of this event. Ms. Mir Uzma Ashraf, Mr. Khan Kouser & Ms. Afshana were the Co-organizing Secretaries. The B.Sc. Nursing (Hon’s) students took pledge to uphold the oath during this event.

The HOD’s of various Departments of GMC Baramulla, teaching faculty, non-teaching staff and

all the B.Sc. Nursing (Hon’s) students of Nursing college attended the function. The various

activities conducted by B.Sc. Nursing students were focused on the mentioned theme and were

mainly focused on the scope, trends, technology and importance of the Nursing Profession. The B.Sc. Nursing students participated in various speech competitions and various cultural activities.

Prize distribution ceremony was also organised for the different position holders from amongst the B.Sc. Nursing students of GNC Baramulla.

At the end, the Organizer Secretary of the program “Mr. Arshid Nazir Shah” (Assistant Professor, Govt. Nursing College, GMC, Baramulla) concluded the event with the Vote of Thanks and refreshment were served to all the participants.

