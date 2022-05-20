KU gets first woman VC Prof Nilofar Khan

SRINAGAR: Professor Nilofar Khan, who has 30 years of teaching experience, has been appointed as the first woman vice chancellor of the University of Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.
The order of appointment was issued by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha in his capacity of being the chancellor of the university.
Khan, who is currently working as Professor in the Department of Home Science, is likely to take over as the vice chancellor of the university on Saturday. She will be replacing Professor Talat Ahmad, who completed his second tenure as vice chancellor of the university which began in August 2018.