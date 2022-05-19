LG appoints Prof Neelofar Khan as new VC for KU

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration led by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Thursday appointed Prof Neelofer Khan as the new Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kashmir.

Professor Khan was working in the department of Home Science.

Sinha in a communiqué has said that, “In exercise of the powers vested under him under Section 12 of the Kashmir and Jammu Universities Act, 1969, he (Manoj Sinha), Chancellor, University of Kashmir, hereby appoint Professor Nilofer Khan, Professor, Department of Home Sciences, University of Kashmir, as Vice Chancellor of the University of Kashmir for a period of three (03) years with effect from the date she takes over charge, on the terms and conditions to be notified separately.”—(KNO)

