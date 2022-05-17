Some people want bloodshed to continue in Kashmir: Ravinder Raina

Srinagar: BJP President Ravinder Raina on Monday said that there are some forces who want bloodshed to continue in J&K and do not let people live peacefully.

He said this after visiting slain Policeman’s Riyaz Ahmad Thoker residence for condolence in Gudoora’s Pulwama. The constable was killed by militants outside his home.

Raina said that the slain policeman gave his life for the country and it is their duty to take care of his family now.

Without naming Pakistan, he said that the neighbour doesn’t want peace here and they don’t think the people of Kashmir should live peacefully.

“Through their conspiracies they want blood shed to continue in Kashmir and killers of innocent people are enemies of peace,” he said.

He said killers of Riyaz are killers of humanity and law will definitely take action against them but even Almighty Allah won’t forgive them for killing innocent people.

“There are some powers who don’t want to see our children living happily and they just want bloodshed and they are killers of peace and humanity,” he said.

—KNO

