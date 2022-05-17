LeT module busted in Bandipora, woman among 7 arrested: Police

Say arms and ammunition recovered from them

Srinagar: Security forces busted a module of the Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit by arresting seven militants and their associates in Bandipora, a police spokesman said.

Investigating the recent encounters in Bandipora, police and security forces busted a militant module of LeT by arresting an active Pakistani-trained militant, two hybrid militants and four militant associates including a woman, he said.

He said the Pakistan-trained militant has been identified as Arif Ajaz Shehri alias Anfal, who went to Pakistan on a valid visa in 2018 through Wagah Border and infiltrated back to this side after obtaining illegal arms training.

The hybrid militants have been identified as Ajaz Ahmad Reshi and Shariq Ahmad Lone. The arrested militants were tasked to carry out attacks on police, security forces and other soft targets, particularly in Bandipora district, the spokesman said.

He said the four militant associates have been identified as Riyaz Ahmad Mir, Ghulam Mohammad Waza, Maqsood Ahmad Malik and Sheema Shafi.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested militant associates were involved in harbouring militants, providing logistics/material support including transportation of militants in Bandipora district. The arrested female militant associate was also involved in providing Wi-Fi hotspot, accommodation and ferrying militants in Bandipora town, the spokesman said.

Incriminating material, arms and ammunition including two pistols, three pistol magazines, 25 pistol rounds and three hand grenades were recovered from their possession, he said, adding one van which was being used in ferrying of militants from Bandipora to Srinagar was also seized.

Also, three scooters were also seized. They were being used for doing recce of police, security establishments, monitor movement of security forces and ferrying of militants, he added. PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print