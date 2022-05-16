Table Championship will be held at Indoor Hall Kids Kingdom school Rahmoo Pulwama

Srinagar: District Pulwama table championship is going to be held at indoor hall Kids Kingdom school Rahmoo pulwama for age category under 12, sub junior, junior and senior boys and girls.
The event is being organised by District Pulwama table tennis association, affilated with J&k table tennis association , sponsored by JK sports council. For further details and registration call us on
7006373715.
9682555605
