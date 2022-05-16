Rains Lash Kashmir Valley, Night Temp Rises In J&K Except Gulmarg

Srinagar: Light rains lashed Kashmir Valley even as night temperature recorded a rise at most places in J&K except Gulmarg and Kokernag on Monday.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar had 0.6mm of rain last night till 0830 hours and recorded a low of 15.4°C against 13.6°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 4.0°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund had 0.2mm of rain during the time and recorded a low of 13.3°C against 10.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.1°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam received 4.1mm of rain and recorded a minimum of 9.1°C against 7.4°C last night. The temperature was 3.2°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.

Kokernag had 0.0mm of rain and recorded a low of 13.1°C against 13.5°C on the previous night. It was 3.1°C above normal during this time of the season for the place in south Kashmir, the official said.

Gulmarg had 7.4mm of rain and recorded a low of 5.0°C against 11.0°C on the previous night, the official said. While 6.8°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 1.8°C ‘below’ normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir received 2.6mm of rain and recorded a low of 13.3°C against 11.5°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.2°C above normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 30.5°C against 26.8°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 6.4°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 18.2°C, Batote 19.1°C and Bhaderwah 17.2°C, the official added.

“A spell of light to moderate rain/thunderstorm is most likely at many places of Jammu & Kashmir during May 16th (evening)-18th(70% chances),” the official said. “At some places, thunderstorm may be accompanied by strong gusty winds and hailstorm mainly on May 16-17th,” he said, adding, “Thereafter, there’s no forecast of any major rainfall but temperature will again rise gradually from May 19th.” (GNS)

