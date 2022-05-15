Students protest termination of KU Professor

Srinagar: Students at Kashmir University Saturday staged a protest against the termination of Chemistry Professor Altaf Hussain Pandit for his alleged support and links with separatists and Jamat-e-Islami.
On Friday, the J&K administration terminated three government employees from their services for their alleged involvement in extending active support to separatism and militancy-related activities.
These three terminated employees are Altaf Hussain Pandit, Professor (Department of Chemistry) in the University of Kashmir, Muhammad Maqbool Hajam, a teacher in School Education department and Ghulam Rasool, a Jammu & Kashmir Police constable.
Eyewitnesses said students from the Department of Chemistry assembled in the premises to protest against the termination of Pandit.
The protesting students were carrying placards terming the termination of the Professor as harsh and unjustified.
The students said that it is a black day for Kashmir University, especially for the Department of Chemistry.
Professor Altaf Hussain Pandit hails from the village Wadoora of Sopore. (KNT)
