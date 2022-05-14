Stand with minorities, urges Mehbooba

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, meanwhile, claimed that she has been placed under house arrest to stop her from visiting Budgam to express solidarity with the protesting Kashmiri Pandits.

In a tweet, Mufti said she was put under house arrest as the BJP did not want Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits to empathise with each other’s pain.

“Wanted to visit Budgam to express my solidarity with Kashmiri Pandits protesting against GOIs failure to protect them. Have been put under house arrest as the fact that Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits empathise with each other’s pain doesn’t fit into their vicious communal narrative,” the PDP chief said.

Police officials, however, refused to comment over Mufti’s claim.

Later, in a video message, Mufti said the situation in Kashmir was getting from bad to worse.

She also urged the majority community in the valley to stand by the minorities.

“While the central government is playing a game of pitting Hindus against Muslims to hide its failures and presenting them as the biggest enemies of each other, Jammu and Kashmir is the only state where Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and Buddhists are living together as one,” Mufti said.

“So, it is the duty of all people of Jammu and Kashmir to stand together with those who live among us — be it Kashmiri Pandits or Sikh brothers, like the way we had protected their lives and properties in 1947 when Gandhiji also had seen a ray of hope from Kashmir at that time,” she added.

Mufti also urged the people to uphold Jammu and Kashmir’s legacy of brotherhood and unity.

“We have to stand with our minorities, and so, I appeal all the people to strongly advocate Hindu-Muslim brotherhood across all the mosques on the occasion of Friday congregational prayers.

“We need to give a message to the whole country of J&K’s brotherhood and its history that we are a secular state and a united people so that the government does not get a chance to defame Muslims,” Mufti said. PTI

