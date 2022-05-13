Monthly audit to curb ‘unnecessary referrals’ of patients to Srinagar, Jammu hospitals

Srinagar: Unnecessary referrals from Sub District and District Hospitals to tertiary-care hospitals in Srinagar and Jammu are putting a huge burden on the doctors and staff at these hospitals, officials of the Health Department and doctors said.

A doctor working at GMC Srinagar said that dozens of patients are referred on daily basis who can be managed at SDHs (Sub District Hospitals) and District Hospitals (DHs), due to which the treatment of patients who need immediate treatment sometimes gets delayed.

He said that though there is a difference in facilities available at District Hospitals and tertiary-care hospitals, about 30 percent of patients are being referred unnecessarily and can be easily treated at SDHs and DHs.

Officials said that the government has issued many circulars in order to avoid unnecessary referrals but the situation on the ground remains the same.

Officials at the Health and Medical Education Department said that Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education has taken strong note of unnecessary referral of patients from district hospitals to tertiary care hospitals.

He said that the Principal Secretary has given clear directions to officials to avoid unnecessary referrals as this practice is resulting in huge load on the tertiary-care hospitals.

In order to curb unnecessary referrals, a referral audit of the previous month shall be held on 3rd of each month by the Administrative Department, Health and Medical Education, officials said. The Principal Secretary has directed Principals of Government Medical Colleges of Srinagar and Jammu, besides Director Health Services Kashmir and Jammu, to ensure the same.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print